Memorial held for Carter Chu

On Friday students, families and staff gathered for a memorial for Carter Chu, an Elkin student who passed away unexpectedly last week. Students were out for a teacher work day on Monday but there were plans for students to wear backwards baseball caps to school on Tuesday in memory of their classmate.

“Our community is grieving the loss of Carter Chu. In a time of unexplainable loss such as this, we have to depend on each other for comfort and support. This is a reminder to reach out and love and support the children in your life. Please keep the Chu family and all who knew Carter in your thoughts and prayers,” said Elkin Schools Superintendent Dr. Myra Cox.