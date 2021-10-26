30 Yadkin children without advocates need GAL volunteers

Yadkin County’s abused and neglected children have already been through a lot. Now add to that the stresses and isolation of the COVID-19 quarantine.

They could use a little help, especially when it comes to voicing their best interests in court proceedings that will determine their future — and that’s where the Guardian ad Litem program proves invaluable.

But in Yadkin County, there are not enough volunteers to represent each child, according to Guardian ad Litem officials. Of the 74 children served by the program here, 30 do not have their own advocate.

So, the organization is calling for volunteers willing to be a part of the program and help give a voice to children who need to be heard.

Established by state law in 1983, the North Carolina Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Program has been serving abused and neglected children for 38 years. When a petition alleging abuse or neglect of a juvenile is filed in district court, the judge appoints a volunteer GAL advocate and an attorney advocate to provide team representation to the child. Their concern is solely the child’s best interest.

All Guardian ad Litem advocates are trained, supervised and supported by a staff person here in the county.

“I want to reach out to the citizens of Yadkin County to say we need your help,” said Cathy Davidson, Program Supervisor for Yadkin. “The primary requirement is wanting to help children.”

“We look for people who have clean criminal histories, who don’t have any felony convictions, who don’t have crimes of violence and who have never had (Child Protective Services) involvement.” Davidson said.

A Guardian ad Litem is not a “guardian” in the traditional sense. The GAL gathers and assesses information about the child’s situation and needs by getting to know the child, talking to parents, caretakers, social workers, teachers, and service providers, and reviewing court records regarding the child and family. The Guardian ad Litem makes recommendations in the child’s best interest to the court. Our goal is to make sure the child has a safe, permanent home.

“The second best thing about GAL is that most of the volunteer work is done on your time and at your convenience, most of it by phone and email,” said Davidson. “The best thing is that you will have a real and positive impact on a child’s life.”

National statistics show that children with a GAL advocate spend less time without a permanent safe and healthy home.

For more information, call Cathy Davidson at 336-679-3671 or visit www.volunteerforgal.org to fill out an application. Applications to start the November training should be in as soon as possible.