80th Rescue Squad anniversary celebration planned for Saturday

The Elkin Rescue Squad will celebrate its 80th year of service to the town and surrounding communities with an Open House on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Rescue Squad building, located at 940 N. Bridge St.

The celebration will kick off with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. There will be special guest speakers as well as first aid discussions and rescue demonstrations. Gifts, chicken stew and Halloween candy will be available for kids young and old.

The community is invited to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Helping Hands Food Pantry.