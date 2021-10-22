Surry Health Dept. to offer COVID-19 booster doses

DOBSON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and NC Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) have approved booster doses for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Booster doses strengthen and extend protections against severe illness from COVID-19.

Surry County Health and Nutrition Center will now offer Moderna and Pfizer booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccination for those who received their second shot at least six months ago, and meet one of the following criteria:

• 65 years of age and older

• 18 years of age and older, and:

o Live or work in a nursing home or other long-term care residential facility

o Have a medical condition that puts you at high risk for severe illness; for example obesity, asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes

o Work in a high-risk profession, meaning you come into contact with a lot of people, and you don’t know their vaccination status; for example, health care workers, first responders, teachers, food processing workers, retail and restaurant workers, and public transportation workers

o Live or work in a place where many people live together; for example, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, migrant farm housing, dormitories, or other group living settings in colleges or universities

The Surry County Health and Nutrition Center will offer Johnson & Johnson booster doses for those individuals ages 18 and older who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Individuals eligible to receive a booster dose are now able to receive any brand of COVID-19 vaccine for their booster shot. Some people may prefer the vaccine type they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster.

Surry County Health and Nutrition Center will offer booster doses Monday-Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.

Call336-401-8400 to schedule an appointment, walk-ins will also be accepted. In addition, the Health and Nutrition Center will be hosting a Moderna booster only mass vaccination clinic on Friday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Dobson Farmer’s Market. No appointment is required for this drive through event.

For more information, call 336-401-8400 or visit the Surry Health and Nutrition Center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SurryCountyHealthandNutritionCenter/ for the latest updates.