Citizen reports lead to drug arrest

HAMPTONVILLE — A 49-year old Hamptonville man was arrested on Oct. 13 by the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly selling oxycodone, dextroamphetamine and alprazolam. According to the Sheriff’s Office, there had been citizen complaints regarding Joel Keith Brown, alleging that he was selling his prescription medications to multiple individuals.

The Sheriff’s Office assisted Yadkin County Probation with conducting a probation search of Brown at his residence in Hamptonville. Following the search Brown was arrested and charged with two felony counts of sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, one felony count of sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, four felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule iv controlled substance and one felony count of maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substances.

Brown received a $15,000 secured bond and was scheduled to appear in court in Yadkin County on Oct. 20. Brown began probation on Feb. 11, 2021 in Yadkin County for trafficking a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule II controlled substance which was a result of multiple investigations by the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office in 2017 and 2018.