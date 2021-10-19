Fatality results from I-77 collision

A multi-car collision on Interstate 77 Tuesday afternoon near Elkin resulted in a fatality and the temporary closure of a southbound portion along the interstate.

“It looks like five vehicles altogether,” Surry County Director of Emergency Services Eric Southern said of the accident that occurred shortly before 3 p.m. just past the Elkin exit on southbound I-77.

Heavy damage resulted along with the death of a motorist who apparently was riding alone in one of the vehicles. Information about that person, including identity, age, address, gender and type of vehicle he or she was occupying had not been determined as of around 4 p.m.

“It’s really bad,” Southern said of the scene that resulted.

Meanwhile, the emergency response and massive cleanup effort prompted the closure of a southbound section of Interstate 77 in the Elkin area, about which Southern wanted to alert the public.

The closed portion stretched from the Elkin exit of I-77 to Jonesville, a distance of about three miles.

In lieu of avoiding that area altogether, motorists were being forced to rearrange travel plans Tuesday afternoon to make it around the accident site.

Southbound I-77 traffic was being required to take the Elkin exit off the interstate for a detour that involved going through the town using CC Camp Road and U.S. 421 in order to rejoin the interstate.

Southern was anticipating that the affected interstate section probably would remain closed for at least four or five hours Tuesday.

Along with first-responders and other personnel, the county medical examiner was en route to the scene about 4 p.m. in response to the fatality involved.

No other details had been released regarding the chain-reaction-type collision that was still under investigation at last report.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.