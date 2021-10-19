Firefighters respond to Elkin Mcdonald’s

A malfunction with the air conditioning unit on top of the Elkin McDonald’s on Monday evening caused a belt to burn out, filling the building with smoke. Elkin Fire Chief Kevin Wilson said it was initially reported as a possible structure fire, prompting four area departments to respond. He said they would have been well-prepared had it been a fire. Luckily it was only smoke in the building. The restaurant was shut down for the night following the incident. Wilson reported the restaurant manager said repairs for the AC unit would likely be underway first thing on Tuesday morning.