Hugh Chatham multispecialty practice opening in Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY — Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has announced the opening of a new practice, Hugh Chatham Multispecialty, located in Mount Airy. The practice will open on Oct. 4 and host a variety of specialty services including podiatry, neurology, surgical consultation, physical rehabilitation, and prenatal and gynecological care. Hugh Chatham’s multispecialty location will add a new level of convenience to specialty care in the area and increased access to Hugh Chatham providers.

Hugh Chatham Multispecialty will provide exceptional care to residents of Surry and surrounding counties with ten experienced providers. Each day a different specialty will be present, providing quality care and healthcare resources to meet the needs of community members.

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital and its affiliates are committed to providing greater access and comprehensive care to the communities they serve.

“We are so excited about the breadth of services being offered at Hugh Chatham Multispecialty. Long delays and lack of access to specialty care are challenges across the US, and even more so in rural communities. We are proud to bring Neurology, OB/GYN, Surgical, Podiatric, and Rehab Services to this area. These services will play a key role in facilitating timely access to high quality physicians and advanced practitioners to improve the health of the residents of Surry County and surrounding communities,” said Laura Oakes, Director of Market Development, Integration and Medical Staff Development.

Hugh Chatham Multispecialty is now accepting patients. To schedule an appointment, please visit www.hughchatham.org/appointments or call 336-352-4500. Hugh Chatham Multispecialty is located at 123 Scenic Outlet Drive, Suite 3 in Mount Airy, NC.