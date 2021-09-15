Festival planned for Saturday in historic Rockford community

REDISCOVER ROCKFORD EVENT HIGHLIGHTS When: Saturday, Sept. 18 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Music in the Park: 10 a.m. Susie and Randy Candelaria; 11:30 a.m. Eric Marshall and Friends; 12:45 p.m. Wendy and Johny Dearmin; 2 p.m. Danny Ray Carter and Josh Hobson; 3 p.m. Crabgrass Tours: 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. W.P. Dobson Store/Masonic Lodge; 2:30 p.m. Shuttle Bus Tour of Rockford Area Vendors: Blacksmith & iron forge; pewter ornaments and jewelry, quilts, furniture Food: Chick-fil-A, Rockford General Store, Stony Knoll Winery, Taco Time and TriGnomie Coffee and Donuts

The 10th annual Rediscover Rockford festival this Saturday will feature a day of music, historic tours and artisan vendors, plus wine tastings at the 1830 Mark York Tavern. Formerly known as Remember Rockford, the festival has been rebranded this year amidst the Surry County 250th Anniversary celebration roster of events.

Renaming the festival Rediscover Rockford is designed to appeal to a broader set of visitors, said Hannah Holyfield, president of the Rockford Preservation Society.

At its inception, the festival sought to draw descendants of Rockford families back to visit their ancestral home. That goal always met with great success, often drawing 100 people representing as many as 20 original Rockford families. With that theme established — and amidst the county’s anniversary — the time was right to add to the festival’s draw, Holyfield said.

“It’s always been open to the public,” she said. “This year is the 250th anniversary of Surry County and so we’re trying to attract an additional crowd — not instead of our descendants – maybe people who haven’t visited in a while.”

This Saturday’s event will keep its usual history-focused theme.

Longtime area football coach David Diamont will speak at 11 a.m. at the Rockford Methodist Church, covering the area’s history. Food and wine vendors, including Stony Knoll Winery, will be serving up sustenance throughout the day. An array of history-focused exhibitors and festival features are on the day’s agenda, including tours of the W.P. Dobson Store and Masonic Lodge, a shuttle bus tour of the historic area and booths staffed by local historians.

The store’s historic restoration is nearly complete and it’s a remarkable transformation, Holyfield said. For the shuttle bus tour in the afternoon, the route will go beyond the main Rockford Road area to show visitors the original Dobson homeplace and the section of the river where people used to ford the waterway — the inspiration for Rockford’s name.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. In case of inclement weather, music events can be moved to the church, Holyfield said.

Lisa Michals may be reached at 336-448-4968 or follow her on Twitter @lisamichals3.