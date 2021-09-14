Celebrate fall at the Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival

The annual Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival will return this year Saturday, Sept. 25 with a slate of activities for all ages.

The festivities begin Saturday morning at 9 a.m. with the Annual Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off at The Heritage Center on the corner of Bridge and Standard Street. There will be pumpkins and watermelon from growers located all over the East Coast. Some will weigh-in at an excess of 1,000 lbs with hopes of placing in the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth top ten.

Matthews said “as long as the weather holds out we may have a new State Record Pumpkin” this year.

Festival goers will also enjoy shopping from local vendors.

“We have many crafters. People love hand made items unique to our area,” said Matthews.

There will be food trucks on site for the festival as well.

Matthews said this year’s festival will include a large Kid Zone, new this year, with pony rides, bounce houses and petting zoo at the Heritage Center.

Other new additions to this year’s Pumpkin Festival will include a dunking booth and axe throwing booth.

For more information visit the Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival Facebook page or yadkinvalley.org.