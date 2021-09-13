Surry County population decreasing, becoming more diverse

While overall population is declining across Surry County, diversity among its residents is increasing, according to recently released 2020 Census data.

The county population decreased by 2,314 people, or 3.1%, during the past decade. Neighboring Yadkin, Stokes and Wilkes counties also saw declines in population counts in 2020 Census figures. Surry now has the 37th largest population — down from 36th in 2010 — of the state’s 100 counties, with 71,359 people.

Comparatively, Wilkes ranked 40th, Stokes ranked 57th and Yadkin ranked 64th in terms of total population among counties statewide.

Area counties were not alone in seeing their resident rosters dwindle. More than half of counties nationwide were smaller in 2020 compared to 2010, Census researchers concluded in a recently published data analysis.

Still, many other counties in North Carolina saw their population on the rise. Statewide, the number of residents increased by 9.5% since the 2010 Census. The statewide population is 10.4 million people, with the Wake, Mecklenburg, Guilford and Forsyth topping the list for most populated, respectively.

The 2020 Census showed Surry County mirrored the nationwide trend of increasing diversity among its population. While the majority of Americans still identify as white, the U.S. Census reports that the white population decreased 8.6% since 2010. Meanwhile, the proportion of Americans identifying as multiracial has increased 129% and now is the second largest racial group in the country, a position held in 2010 by African Americans.

In Surry County, 83% of people counted in the 2020 Census were white, compared to 88% in 2010. In 2020, 3.5% in Surry County identified as African American and 5.8% identified as multiracial, compared to 3.7% for African Americans and 1.4% for multiracial in 2010. The growth of the multiracial population from 2010 to 2020 is an increase of 308% and mirrors a nationwide trend. Out of the state’s 100 counties, Surry ranked 20th in terms of the largest increase of residents reporting as multiracial since 2010. Neighboring Yadkin County ranked 16th in terms of increase in the multiracial population since 2010.

