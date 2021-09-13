G&B Energy event breaks fundraising record for second year

Another year of COVID-19 restrictions didn’t dampen the spirits of the 150 golfers and volunteers participating in the 29th annual G&B Energy Irons in the Fire golf event. The tournament, held on Sept. 9 at Cedarbrook Country Club is an annual charity fundraiser, benefitting the Yadkin Valley United Fund. While this year’s tournament again required COVID- 19 restrictions and social distancing practices, a record total of $35,000 was raised to jump start the YVUF 2022 fundraising campaign with a donation that exceeds 17 percent of the annual fundraising goal of $200,000.

A major highlight of the Irons in the Fire event is the food prepared by G&B Energy’s employee grillmasters. Grilling and beverage stations scattered throughout the 18-hole golf course featured grilled pineapple and ice cream, smoked chicken wings, tender pork ribs, shrimp and pulled pork quesadillas and everyone’s favorite, a sloppy hot dog with all the trimmings.

The tournament is funded through the sponsorships of local community minded businesses, G&B Energy’s valued supply partners and individuals as well as the participation of over 125 golfers.

“I am honored and continually amazed by the community support for this annual charity event,” said G&B Energy President Jeff Eidson. “With so much uncertainty in our current world, it’s refreshing to see so many give so much, creating another record-breaking fundraising event. The hard work of the G&B employees, the giving spirit of our sponsors and volunteers and the continued participation of golfers, continue to make the Irons in the Fire tournament a success. I am grateful for the dedication and hard work by everyone that participated in today’s event,” continued Eidson.

G&B Energy’s inaugural charity golf tournament was held in 1993 at Cedarbrook Country Club. The event is held annually on the first Thursday following Labor Day. To date, the tournament has generated over $561,700 in donations for charity and the event continues to be a significant fundraiser for the YVUF.

The YVUF serves the communities of Elkin, Jonesville, Mountain Park, Ronda, State Road, Thurmond and Traphill by providing funds for 24 local non-profit agencies who assist residents of the Yadkin Valley with very little financial means. The YVUF also offers three scholarships to high school seniors at East Wilkes, Elkin, and Starmount.