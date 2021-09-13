‘Beautiful day’ for Harvest Fest 2021

Big Daddy Mojo performs at the 44th annual Harvest Festival in Yadkinville. Dancers enjoy the music during the 44th annual Harvest Festival. Guests enjoy a shaded area to sit and enjoy the music at the 44th annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival in downtown Yadkinville. A couple dances to the sounds of Big Daddy Mojo during the Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival. Bounce houses and shady spots to sit and eat at the 44th annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival in Yadkinville. Maplewood Baptist Church members serve up their famous fried apple pies at the 44th annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival. Fall decor items for sale at the 44th annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival. A kid’s train travels through the festival in downtown Yadkinville. Area firefighters give a young girl a chance to try her hand at unwinding the fire hose during the 44th annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival. Unique handmade instruments for sale at the 44th annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival. None of the Above performs at the 44th annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival hosted by the Yadkin Arts Council.

Saturday saw the joyful return of a more than 40 year tradition in Yadkinville with the annual Harvest Festival hosted by the Yadkin Arts Council.

:This year’s 44th edition of the Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival was everything that we could have hoped for and more.,” said Arts Council President John Willingham. “After the cancellation of last year’s event due to the pandemic, we wanted it to be special. Mother Nature started us off with a perfect weather day — clear skies and warm temperatures. Seventy-five vendors showed up and Yadkin citizens came out in very large numbers. There was something for everyone — food, shopping and entertainment. Most importantly, it was a celebration of all things good in Yadkin County.”

Blue skies and a nice breeze made for a perfect backdrop to the colorful vendor booths that lined Elm and Jackson Streets. Handmade items from wooden cutting boards to instruments and plenty of fall fashion and decor items could be found.

Jane Bolton and Lisa Rippey were among the vendors at the festival with their booth Fandabidozee which featured local NC-made natural soap as well as handmade fabric pumpkins in a variety of colors.

“We’re just showcasing a few items we have at our booth at Key City Antique Mall in North Wilkesboro,” Bolton said.

She said the soap was popular with customers as well as the pumpkins.

“Some are specifically looking for fall decorations, others are looking for stocking stuffers,” she said of Saturday’s shoppers.

Yadkinville Mayor Eddie Norman and his family were out enjoying the festivities as well.

“It’s good to be outside,” Norman said. “It’s wonderful event. We’re very proud of the Arts Council.”

In addition to craft vendors there were plenty of food vendors on hand with the smells of fried apple pies and more drifting throughout the festival and the sounds of local musicians performing on the stage behind the Arts Council.

“Today has been a great event,” said Yadkin County Rotary Club President Lisa Hughes. “We’ve had more vendors than we’ve had in the past, a lot more people coming out, the weather has been great. It’s been a beautiful day.”

