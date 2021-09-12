Jonesville man charged in shooting at Friendship Speedway

A Jonesville man has been charged following a shooting at Friendship Motor Speedway in Elkin on Saturday night. According to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 11 at approximately 9:32 p.m., two off duty deputies with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were working security at Friendship Motor Speedway in Elkin when they were notified that there was a shooting incident.

When deputies approached, they detained Yosef Amiel Handy, of 110 South Jonesville Boulevard, Jonesville. Deputies noticed Marty Allan Benge of Boonville and Devan Ray Gaddy of Grover had received non-life threating gunshot wounds. Both Benge and Gaddy received medical treatment for their injuries and were transported by Surry County Emergency Services to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Detectives with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and arrested Yosef Amiel Handy for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflecting serious injury and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when an altercation occurred between Benge and a Brandon Collins. During the altercation, Handy pulled a firearm out and fired at Benge, striking both Benge and Gaddy. This incident was an isolated one, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, detectives found out that Handy is currently on federal probation. Detectives have reached out to Handy’s federal probation officer so that they are aware of the incident.

Handy received a secured bond of $350,000 and has a court date scheduled for Sept. 28.

Anyone with additional information that could assist with the investigation, is encouraged to call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 336-401-8934 and speak with Detective Mark Ward.

In a press release on Sunday morning, Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt noted that he appreciated the assistance of the Elkin Police Department, Surry County Emergency Medical Services, and the C.C. Camp Volunteer Fire Department.