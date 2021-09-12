Two shot at Friendship Speedway

Two people were reportedly shot at Friendship Speedway Saturday night during racing at the Elkin-area venue.

While the reports could not be independently confirmed with area law enforcement, a man identifying himself on Facebook as Marty Benge — owner-operator at Outlaws One Stop Speed Shop and a racer at the speedway, posted a photo of himself on Facebook in which he said he had been shot, or at least grazed, by a bullet during the alleged shooting at the speedway. The picture appeared to be in the back of an ambulance or rescue squad unit, and he said he was struck in the head.

Another poster identifying himself as Kaisha Keller of Pops Smokehouse Racing Team, said on Facebook the alleged shooting took place in Victory Lane, when two people were being interviewed after having won a race, when both were shot. Another race had started and was in progress at the time of the alleged shooting.

Multiple posters said a shooter had been taken into custody, while some said there might still be another shooter on the loose.

Attempts to reach track owner John Page were not successful. As of 11:45 p.m. track officials had posted nothing about the alleged shooting either on the tracks website nor Facebook page.