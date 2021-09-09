Elkin to require COVID-19 testing for student athletes

The Elkin School Board voted 3-2 in a called meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 8 to require regular COVID-19 screening testing for student athletes. Band members will also be screened.

Board members Frank Beals, Larry Wagoner and Ralph Beshears voted in favor of the measure; members Will Ballard and Richard Brinegar voted against it.

District officials had recommended that athletes who were vaccinated could forego testing, but Beals proposed testing all athletes, citing the possibility of breakthrough infections. Ballard, who is a physician, had also advocated for testing only unvaccinated athletes.

The meeting, which was held virtually over Zoom during the lunch hour and had been announced just the day before, drew public comment from about 10 parents, most of whom said they were against requiring testing or vaccination for student athletes.

“None of this is to require vaccination on students or athletes,” said Ballard, the board chairman. “This is a requirement for testing.”

A couple parents stated that if the measure passed, they would likely transfer their children to other school districts where they could participate in athletics with no testing requirements. Others said that testing should be a parental choice.

“If enough parents just won’t let their child be vaccinated and the team suffers because they don’t have enough to participate, what really are we accomplishing?” said parent Jamie Casstevens.

One parent stated that the board should not implement the policy because she believed COVID-19 testing cannot differentiate between the coronavirus and the flu. Ballard eventually asked her to conclude her comments and afterward called many of them “misconceptions.”

Some of the parents addressing the board stated that the virus is not as prevalent or dangerous to children.

Just hours after the board meeting ended, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services issued a statement citing “a sharp increase in COVID-19 clusters among school sports teams.” Among all clusters of outbreaks in middle and high schools across the state, 45% stemmed from sports teams, the release detailed.

“There is increasing urgency for everyone ages 12 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” the release read. “For the week ending Sept. 4, children age 17 and under made up 31% of the state’s new COVID-19 cases. That is the highest percentage since the pandemic began.”

On the same day as the Elkin board meeting and the DHHS announcement, the American Academy of Pediatrics and Children’s Hospital Association issued a news release warning that COVID-19 cases among patients age 17 and younger had skyrocketed following the start of school in many areas of the country.

During the first week of September, children accounted for more than 1 in 4 cases, according to the joint AAP and CHA release.

Meanwhile, national news reports indicated that the Los Angeles Unified School District in California was poised to become the first school district to require students to be vaccinated to continue in-person learning. Otherwise, they would transition to online learning options.

Elkin school officials said the athletics and band testing protocol, which will be funded entirely by the state, should be in place by October.

