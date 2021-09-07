Woodgrain, Inc. announces acquisition of Surry County company

On August 16, 2021, the Surry County Board of Commissioners approved an incentive that would aid Woodgrain, Inc. in the acquisition and expansion of the former lumber mill operations owned by Independence Lumber, Inc. located on Wildlife Road, just outside of Elkin, NC. The incentive amount of $11,465 will be paid out over a period of years to the company as it invests new capital in the facility and hires additional employees.

Woodgrain, Inc. has agreed to purchase the existing assets of the former lumber mill, as well as, retain the existing workforce and create an additional 10 new jobs over the next two years. It will bring total employment at the mill to over 45 employees who will have an average hourly pay rate of at least $15 per hour. The company also plans to invest an additional $1 million dollars on new machinery and equipment over a two-year period.

Surry County Board Chairman Mark Marion said, “Surry County is pleased to provide these incentives and is thankful that Woodgrain, Inc. is investing in our community. Their investment will retain and add employees which means good jobs, tax revenue, and economic impact for the citizens of Surry County.”

“We are excited to join the Surry County community and positively impact the local economy, while expanding our North Carolina operations. We pride ourselves in being vertically integrated, and this acquisition will allow us to supply lumber to our millwork location in nearby Lenoir, NC to further allow us to provide the best possible service and product in a highly efficient manner,” said Robb Hitch, Woodgrain Eastern Region Millwork Manager.

“I am thankful we had the opportunity to work with Woodgrain, Inc. in the retention and creation of jobs in Surry County,” added Todd Tucker, President of the Surry County Economic Development Partnership. “Woodgrain is an outstanding company in its industry and will be a great addition to our corporate family. I look forward to working with them for years to come.”

Woodgrain is one of the largest millwork operations in the world with operations all over the United States and Chile. With more than 65 years of quality craftsmanship and service, they make the highest quality wood moldings, doors, and windows. Woodgrain’s strength comes from being vertically integrated which allows them to oversee each step of the supply chain. Woodgrain is proud to be family owned and operated with the third generation leading the way. Woodgrain, Inc. is headquartered in Fruitland, Idaho. For more information on Woodgrain contact Pete Intza at pete.intza@woodgrain.com.

For more information on this announcement or the Surry County Economic Development Partnership, contact Todd Tucker at 336-401-9900 or toddtucker@surry.net.