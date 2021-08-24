Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Elkin gymnasium

Elkin School Board Chairman Will Ballard addresses community leaders during a celebratory groundbreaking for the new Elkin schools’ gymnasium on Friday. Lisa Michals | The Tribune

The hillside hosting Elkin Middle and Elkin High Schools will never look the same. Dozens of community leaders and members gathered Friday to officially break ground for the new $12 million, 12,775 square-foot gymnasium complex. The addition will feature handicap accessibility and elevators, much needed activity space, concessions, locker rooms and new restrooms. The 1,200-student district had long outgrown the existing gym on the site, which was built in 1962.

“What a glorious day this is for Elkin City Schools and for the Elkin community,” said Superintendent Myra Cox.

The ceremony was attended by more than 40 people, including school and civic leaders from the town and county. They included: All current Elkin School Board members, as well as former members James Freeman and Judy Walker; Surry County Commissioners Mark Marion, Bill Goins, Larry Johnson, Eddie Harris and Van Tucker; Elkin Town Council members Will Gwyn, Tommy Wheeler, Robert Ball, Cicely McCulloch and Jeff Eidson, as well as Mayor Sam Bishop, Town Manager Brent Cornelison and Assistant Town Manager Adam McComb. State Rep. Sarah Stevens was also in attendance.

The handicap accessibility features are among the most sought after improvements to the site. Elkin High School senior and student athlete Margaret Freeman emphasized the significance of those updates in her address to ceremony attendees.

“My grandparents usually came to away matches due to accessibility,” she explained.

Athletic director Josh Pardue said that the challenges of finding practice and competition space for athletic space — let alone physical education programs and student body gatherings — had become increasingly challenging.

“This will allow the athletic department to bloom and to grow,” he said. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you very much.”

