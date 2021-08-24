Faces of Innocence exhibit gifted to Elkin Elementary School

Elkin Elementary School Principal Emily Rycroft welcomes community leaders to a private showing of the Faces of Innocence art installation. Superintendent Dr. Myra Cox speaks about the importance of global competency for Elkin students at a private showing of the Faces of Innocence art exhibit which will be on display at Elkin Elementary School this year.

When students return to class this week they will be greeted by the faces of children from around the world via a new art installation in the halls of Elkin Elementary School. The Faces of Innocence exhibit featuring the photography of world-renown photographer Steve McCurry was gifted to the school by The Besharat Arts Foundation as part of its Art in School project.

School administrators invited local leaders, including members of the School Board and Surry County Board of Commissioners, to view the exhibit on Aug. 18 and they hope to offer a community-wide showing later in the year.

Elkin Elementary School Art Teacher Jill Belia spearheaded bringing the exhibit to the school and Elkin is one of only four schools in the state to have such an exhibit on display.

Belia learned of the project via another teacher on social media over the summer and she emailed to find out more, thinking it was a long shot.

“Two days later I heard back, ‘we’d love to partner with you’ and they got the ball rolling really quickly,” Belia explained. “They came in July to install the show.”

The art, all larger than life photographs, grace the hallways of the school, with more than 5o images of children from other countries including India, Mexico, Afghanistan and others.

The goal of Art in School from the Besharat Gallery, Belia explained, is “to teach children about empathy and let them know even though we’re very different, we’re the same.”

“I’m so excited for the students to see this and just be exposed to what other children in the world are doing and how they live their lives,” said Belia.

In addition to being an avenue for teaching children about other cultures and other countries, Belia said she hopes it will inspire creativity and children to pursue their own art.

“I feel like art is a universal language and we can all express ourselves,” Belia said.

The photographs only list the country name and photographers name on each image and Belia said that is intentional as it is meant to inspire curiosity for the students to want to learn more about what is happening in a particular photograph or even make up their own story inspired by the art.

Elkin Elementary School Principal Emily Rycroft welcomed attendees to the private showing last week, expressing how proud she was to have the exhibit at the school.

“Our hope is that when our students engage with these photographs that that will spark an interest not only in the culture, the diversity, but also the art of photography,” Rycroft said.

This year Elkin Elementary School classes will each chose a country to adopt for the school year during which time they will learn all about that nation’s traditions, cuisine, music and art.

Superintendent Dr. Myra Cox said this all coincides with the school system’s goal of global competency for its students.

“In Elkin City Schools we have a vision and our vision is to be a school system that ignites the desire to learn in every student by providing him or her with a unique, varied and authentic learning experience and what you see on display is representative of that vision. We desire to build an intercultural competency in our school system by respecting all cultures. We hope not only to increase cultural awareness through this display but also to create empathy among our students for what they see,” Cox said.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-258-4035 or follow her on Twitter and Instagram @news_shewrote.