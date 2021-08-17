New hires for Elkin City Schools

Robertson Felts Carpenter-Lyon

When school resumes for the 2021-2022 school year, students and staff members at the middle school and high school will welcome a new assistant principal, Mrs. Beth Felts. Felts began working for Elkin City Schools in 2006. Felts first served as a secondary business teacher for ten years and then as the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Director for five years.

Mrs. Danna Lyon-Carpenter, who is new to the system, will be the new CTE Director. Lyon-Carpenter has twenty-one years of educational experience in Career and Technical Education serving as both a Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher and a Career Development Coordinator.

On June 30, 2021 Jan Zachary retired with thirty-eight years total years of experience, sixteen of those as the Director of Finance for Elkin City. Mrs. Megan Hicks took over that position. Before joining the Elkin City Schools administrative staff, she worked in various finance related jobs and earned a Master’s Degree in Accounting from Gardner-Webb University in 2018.

Jayme Robertson will replace Cindy Marion as the Child Nutrition Director. Marion also retired in June. Robertson is a registered dietitian and licensed dietitian/nutritionist in North Carolina with seven years of experience in school nutrition. Robertson is also the School Nutrition Director for Yadkin County Schools.

Superintendent Myra S. Cox said, “We are fortunate to hire qualified people to fill the positions we had available in our district. I welcome them to a great team and look forward to working with them as we always strive to better serve the staff, students and families in our district.”