Jot-Um-Down fire engine involved in crash

An Jot-Um-Down firefighter was involved in an accident while driving a fire engine around 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning. N.C. Highway Patrol First Sgt. J.M. Church said two fire trucks were in route to another wreck when the accident occurred.

The accident happened on Twin Oaks Rd. in Surry County. According to Church the fire department had been alerted that emergency response with lights and sirens was not necessary and both fire trucks had reduced their speed . The driver of the first fire engine, however, ran off the road to the right shoulder, overcorrected and crossed the centerline then ran off the road to the left crashing into a fenced cow pasture and flipping the truck over.

The driver has been identified as Trevor Bolas. Church said Bolas had exited the vehicle of his own accord when the first Troopers arrived on the scene but he was transported to the hospital.