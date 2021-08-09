Speed limit set to switch to 25 on Elk Spur

Residents of Elk Spur St. got some welcome news during Monday’s meeting of the Elkin Town Board with an update that the speed limit will soon change from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour. Several residents of Elk Spur spoke at the April town meeting complaining about the speed of passing cars on the street and the dangers it posed, in particular, to families with children or pets. The road is a state maintained road and the decision on speed limit is set by NCDOT. Cornelison reported on Monday that DOT has reviewed updated crash data and will be lowering the speed limit. The speed limit change will effect the stretch of Elk Spur from the Wilkes County line to Front St.

The street will also soon be repaved.

Elk Spur resident Sherrie Masten called the news “a long-awaited gift.”

“We’re all very pleased,” Masten said, speaking on behalf of several other residents who came to Monday’s meeting. “Now maybe we won’t have any more wrecks or loss of life.”

Monday’s meeting began with recognition of several promotions and a new member of the Elkin Police Department. Chief Monroe Wagoner introduced new police officer Matthew Scanniello to the town board as well as recognized officers Jessica Cave and Brian Nelson who were recently promoted to the rank of Corporal.

During the meeting, the board approved $2,900 for a fence barricade on Market St. above the new mural in hopes of preventing potential lawsuits should anyone fall over the ledge while attempting to view the mural from above. The site was the scene of a fall which lead to a lawsuit in 2016.

Cornelison and Town Finance Clerk Dinah Shore briefly discussed COVID relief funds the town had received and potential projects that money could be used for. The board will hold a more in-depth discussion on the matter at its next board retreat when Cornelison said additional information should be available on what the funds can be used for.

Mark Mattice, a resident of Ivy Circle, spoke during public comments with questions about the Reevestock music festival which took place on private property owned by town board member Jeff Eidson on Saturday. The festival has been a tradition at what is known as the “hidden amphitheater” on Eidson’s property for the past 10 years.

Mattice posed numerous questions saying he wanted “clarification” about the festival. He asked questions including what the procedure was for getting a permit to hold a concert on private property in a residential neighborhood.

“Is there any recourse if a resident objects to that concert being held. What can they do? Who can they speak to? Once a permit is issued whose responsibility is it to ensure that the event does not violate any town ordinances, for example noise or parking? Is Reevestock a public or a private event,” Mattice asked.

Mattice noted that he liked Reevestock and thought the college scholarship aspect of the event was a worthy effort, but also questioned why the event was not held in a venue like the town’s municipal park.

Per the board’s policy, board members do not typically respond to questions posed during public comments but Town Manager Brent Cornelison told Mattice he would call him and reply to his concerns and questions.

During the commissioner comment portion of Monday’s meeting Commissioner Cicely McCulloch referenced Mattice’s complaint saying, “I’m sorry that he has a problem, but I give credit to Jeff’s property and Sam for doing what they do.”

“Sam Tayloe has worked hard for ten years now to do something that I thought wouldn’t continue to be such a fun thing here in Elkin,” McCulloch said.

