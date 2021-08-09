Rain can’t stop Reevestock from rocking

Sun filters down through the trees as music lovers enjoy the 2021 Reevestock music festival in Elkin. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Tribune Merchandise including CDs, vinyl records and t-shirts were available at the annual Reevestock music festival in Elkin on Saturday. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Tribune Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive take center stage on Saturday afternoon at the 2021 Reevestock music festival. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Tribune Jake Rothwell, Sam Tayloe and Amy Tayloe enjoy the Friday night block party to kick off for Reevestock 2021. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Tribune The Emanuel Wynter trio performs at the Reevestock kick-off block party in downtown Elkin on Friday. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Tribune Emanuel Wynter performs on Main Street in Elkin as part of the kick-off block party for Reevestock 2021. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Tribune

A thunderstorm delayed some of the festivities on Saturday evening for the annual Reevestock music festival but organizers said it did little to dampen the spirits of music lovers who came out to enjoy the celebration.

“The weekend was really magical,” said Reevestock founder Sam Tayloe. “It was a fantastic time, so much teamwork and love involved. The late afternoon weather couldn’t dampen the mood on Saturday. All the folks who stayed really had an energy that turned the evening into something extra special.”

The festival kicked-off with a block party in downtown Elkin on Friday with a performance by Emanuel Wynter, followed by a ticketed show at the Reeves theater featuring Abigail Dowd and Damon Atkins.

Debbie Carson-Groner, co-owner of the Reeves theater in Elkin, said she was grateful to be open this year and that Reevestock was happening after last year’s shutdown due to the pandemic. With a nearly full-house for Friday night’s show the Reeves was requesting mask wearing by patrons due to new and more contagious variants of COVID-19. Despite concerns about the future as the pandemic continues, Carson-Groner said she was so excited about the artists performing on Friday.

“I’m excited because Reevestock is a festival that was started to build momentum toward the renovation of the Reeves so it always had a special place in our community’s heart,” Carson-Groner said.

“Abigail Dowd is fabulous and Damon Atkins is a favorite,” she added.

Saturday’s day long event at Elkin’s hidden amphitheater on Ivy Circle saw steady traffic with numerous tickets being purchased the day off, in addition to advance tickets sold for the event.

Jenn Witzen from Charlotte was among the concert-goers on Saturday. She said this was her second time coming to Reevestock. She first came to the festival in 2019 and is a fan of local favorite Time Sawyer. She said “Lonely’s a heartbreaker’s dream” was her favorite song from the band.

The unique venue is another reason she and her friends said they enjoy Reevestock.

Kelly Hebbard, of Roanoke, Virginia, along with pals from Smith Mountain Lake were first time visitors at Reevestock.

“We had tickets to the Blue Ridge Music Center to see the Chatham Rabbits and we saw this online and thought it looked really cool and fun,” Hebbard said.

“We are very impressed and we love it and we will be back,” she added.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-258-4035 or follow her on Twitter and Instagram @news_shewrote.