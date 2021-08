Tribune Publication Manager Holly Lamm accepts a citation from the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Captain Mark Garner Post 7794 of Elkin presented by Mayor Sam Bishop during a July 27 event. The award was presented to The Tribune in “recognition of and sincere appreciation for the consistent wholehearted efforts through which you have promoted and covered events of our VFW Post 7794 and Auxiliary” and was signed by Commander John R. Hawkins.