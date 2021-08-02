Celebration held for new downtown mural

Artists Andrew and Sarah McWilson answer questions about their mural at a dedication ceremony held in downtown Elkin.

A mural dedication ceremony was held July 28 for the newest mural in Downtown Elkin located at 217 E. Main St. The celebration was hosted by Explore Elkin and Hand in Hand Creative with artists Andrew and Sarah McWilson on hand to answer questions about the trail-inspired art.

The mural features an image of Sarah on the Forest Bathing Trail at Grassy Creek.

The McWilsons have created murals in Florida, South Carolina and Texas so far, most in very small rural towns.

Creating public art in rural communities has become an important part of their work, they told The Tribune in an interview earlier this summer.

“[In a] rural community everyone had time to talk, it was a really slow tempo and we really felt just that desire to be out in the world connecting with people,” said Sarah. “We’re drawn to smaller places, we were born and raised here in the south and see a great need for more reflection and dialogue and we want to bring that to places where it wasn’t necessarily abundant.”

Andrew added that their affection for small towns has grown since their first projects in small towns.

“There’s a richness there in rural communities that allows for more opportunities to connect with people. When you’re always rushing off to something you don’t have the quality time to connect with people. It’s really kind of been the cornerstone of all that we want to do is that connection to people. All these things in life are distractions from connecting with other people, our self and our planet.”

Grassy Creek was on hand at last week’s event pouring wine and there was live music from local artist Luke Mears.

The celebration “embodied everything we love most about the life we’re living and the work were’ doing — human connection,” the couple said in an Instagram post.

Hearing questions and feedback from the community was a special part of the event, the McWilson’s said.

“It’s what we always try to take the time to do throughout our painting process, but gathering and engaging in this meaningful way at the closure of this work as it enters into the hands of the community was more than we could have hoped for.”

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-258-4035 or follow her on Twitter and Instagram @news_shewrote.