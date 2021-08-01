Driver careens through parking lots, signs on N. Bridge St.

A an unnamed woman is charged with DWI after crashing through parking lots and signage along N. Bridge St. on Saturday evening.
An Elkin Police officer conducts a field sobriety test after a female driver crashed through the parking lots of several businesses on N. Bridge St. just before 8 p.m. on Saturday.
A woman crossed the center line on N. Bridge St. on Saturday evening striking several signs and objects near Burger King. The vehicle ended up at the construction site for the new Cookout restaurant, said Sgt. Blackburn of the Elkin Police Department.
No injuries were reported.
The name of the driver is not being released at this time but she will be charged with Driving While Impaired, Blackburn said.
Additional details will be reported as they become available.