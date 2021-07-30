Readers’ Choice award winners announced in live webinar

The Tribune’s annual Readers’ Choice awards have been a community tradition for more than 20 years. Many area businesses proudly display their award certificates on their walls.

This year there were more than 6,000 votes cast for businesses in nearly 200 different categories.

Voting is completed online by Tribune readers and website viewers. This year’s contest was sponsored by Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital and Pruitt Health.

“We are so proud of the many winners this year,” said Regional Publisher Sandra Hurley. “It is a fine example of the great customer service from businesses in our area. Our readers and viewers are very dedicated to the businesses they frequent and cast votes for their favorites. We received more votes than ever this year. We appreciate the voters, and the businesses who do such a good job serving their customers.”

Winners of The Tribune’s Readers’ Choice awards were announced in a live webinar award ceremony on July 27.

The Best Customer Service winner for 2021 was Combs Butcher Shoppe in Elkin. A new award introduced this year recognized a Best Overall Business which was awarded to Terry’s Café & Catering.

