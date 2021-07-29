Storm displaces three families

A late night storm on Tuesday leaves downed trees throughout Elkin area.

A late night storm on Tuesday left many without power and downed trees throughout the area. Elkin Fire Chief Kevin Wilson said firefighters were out until at least 2 a.m. working to clear downed trees.

“It was more damage than we’ve had in quite awhile but it didn’t seem to be concentrated in one area. It was spread out throughout town,” Wilson said.

The most significant damage from the storm was an apartment house which was struck with a downed tree, displacing three families. Wilson said the Red Cross had been contacted to find alternate housing for the families and there were no injuries reported. Wilson said the home did look reparable as the tree struck the house at a glancing blow.

At least two-thirds of Elkin was without power for much of the early morning hours of Wednesday, Wilson said. Power outages were also reported in Jonesville.

Elkin Town Manager Brent Cornelison said the Public Works Department has been busy with removing downed trees and debris but will assist residents with pick up of debris next week.

“They are completing clean up in areas where trees fell across the road during the storm and should begin residential debris pick up on Monday,” Cornelison said. “We ask that residents place the debris at the curb, but not in the road. Please be patient with the timing of the removal of your debris as we are expecting large amounts due to the nature of Tuesday nights storm.”