Traffic to be diverted off I-77 at exit 82 on multiple dates

On Monday evening all south bound traffic will be diverted off I-77 at Exit 82 then cross N.C. 67 back onto I-77 using the south bound ramp. Law enforcement officers will be on site directing the flow of traffic.

The detour is needed as Archer Western will be working on the bridge and needs to divert traffic off the bridge between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. on the following dates, Monday, July 26 as well as on Aug. 2, 9 and 16.

There is a potential for heavy traffic during these times on N.C. 67. Area officials urge drivers to make plans to take an alternate route if possible.