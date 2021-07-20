Yadkin County to revise solar farm ordinance

Yadkin County Commissioners are poised to revise the county’s solar farm ordinance, paying particular attention to the distance that equipment may be placed from roadways and neighboring buildings.

At their meeting Monday evening, commissioners held a public hearing prior to considering a proposed revised ordinance drafted by county employees. During the public hearing, Yadkin County resident Helen Lowder, who lives near a solar farm on Country Club Road, voiced concerns that solar farms impact property values and that despite working closely with developers and county officials two years ago, agreements to minimize the impact were not followed and have affected her residence.

“There is not a single tree that they have put out that even comes close to being 5 feet,” she said, adding that some have even died. “I would really appreciate some consideration from somebody to take a look at it.”

Commissioners thanked her for her feedback and directed county employees to investigate whether the site complied with the permit requirements.

Following her input, commissioners debated the details of the proposed revisions to the solar farm ordinance, which Assistant County Manager Drew Hinkle said were based on best practices of other communities around the state. Commissioners primarily focused on setbacks for fencing and equipment from roads and from neighboring property, decommissioning requirements for when solar farms cease activity, and penalties and legal ramifications for noncompliance.

Commissioners directed county employees to redraft the ordinance and bring it back for a vote at their August 16 meeting with the following details incorporated:

-Fences will be set back 125 feet from the center of all public roads and 50 feet from property lines not on public roadways.

-Fences will be set back 300 feet from a neighboring building, excluding accessory buildings such as storage sheds.

-Violations of the ordinance will be a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of $200 per day as well as potential jail time.

-Owners of solar farm properties must fund an instrument such as a surety bond that could be used for decommissioning the property should it ever cease to operate.

Lisa Michals may be reached at 336-448-4968 or follow her on Twitter @lisamichals3.