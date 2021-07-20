Yadkin County Sheriff candidates begin campaigning

Matthews Norman Smitherman Oliver

Though the official filing period has not yet occurred, candidates planning to run for Yadkin County Sheriff have begun placing campaign signs around the county.

Incumbent Sheriff Ricky Oliver is running for reelection as well as newcomer Nick Smitherman.

In May, Sheriff Ricky Oliver addressed rumors of his impending retirement on his Facebook page Ricky Oliver For Sheriff.

“Recently, I have been contacted by several residents of the county concerned about my future plans as Sheriff of Yadkin County. A false rumor has been circulated that I had no plans of running for re-election. The truth is, I love being your Sheriff, and I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to serve you. I will be running for re-election in 2022. I would like to thank all of you for your continued support,” he said in the post on May 14.

“I will be running for reelection for another four-year term in 2022,” Oliver confirmed in a statement to The Yadkin Ripple on July 20. “I am looking for to another four-year term and look forward to continue to bring professionalism and integrity to the office of Sheriff.”

In a statement to The Yadkin Ripple, on his run for Sheriff, candidate Nick Smitherman said, “I’m running for Sheriff because I’ve been encouraged by many citizens across the county. I believe the turnover rate at the Sheriff’s office is appalling. If/when I’m successful in my campaign for Sheriff of Yadkin County all the employees will know that they are appreciated and as long as they’re doing their job to the best of their ability, they will know that they have a home here at YCSO. I will encourage brotherhood among the employees. By doing this we will be able to serve the citizens of this county with deputies and staff that are glad to be here and love coming to work. The employees will build tenure here and form bonds that will last throughout their career.”

Election filing for the March 2022 primary is scheduled for Dec. 6, 2021 at 12 noon through Dec. 17 at 12 noon. The Primary election date is March 8, 2022. County offices up for reelection in 2022 include three County Commissioner seats, Sheriff, Clerk of Court, Register of Deeds, and Coroner. Three Yadkin County Board of Education seats will also be on the March 2022 ballot.

Yadkinville municipal elections

Yadkinville Mayor Eddie Norman and Town Commissioners Scott Winebarger and Chris Matthews have all filed for reelection with no challengers filing to run.

One Stop (Early Voting) for the Yadkinville town election will begin on October 14 and end on Saturday October 30 at 3 p.m. Times for One Stop voting will be determined soon by the Yadkin Board of Elections. The One Stop location will be upstairs in the Planning, Permitting and Elections building. Absentee by mail begins on Oct. 3 and the last day to request an Absentee by mail ballot is Oct. 26. Dates are subject to change. The Election Day Precinct on Nov. 2 will be at Yadkinville Elementary School gymnasium from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

For more information on upcoming local elections visit the Yadkin County Board of Elections website yadkincountync.gov/88/Board-of-Elections or by calling 336-849-7907.