Elkin Rescue Squad celebrates 80 years

A historical document shows the original members of the Elkin Rescue Squad. Courtesy: Elkin Rescue Squad Elkin Rescue Squad members conduct a vehicle rescue demonstration earlier this year. Courtesy: Elkin Rescue Squad Elkin Rescue Squad members conduct a vehicle rescue demonstration earlier this year. Courtesy: Elkin Rescue Squad

Their technology has evolved from large at-home radio equipment to pagers and smartphones and smartwatches.

Their toolkits once consisted of the likes of basic handmade saws and now are equipped with cordless battery systems.

And yet — as the group observes 80 years of operation this year — a few things about the Elkin Rescue Squad have never changed. Among those constants is that the squad — one of the first in the state — has continuously served as an all-volunteer team with a 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week emergency response capability.

The squad was founded on June 25 1941, by Roy H. Kane, who served as its first captain. Prior to forming the Elkin squad, Kane helped form a squad in Winston-Salem in 1937, which was the first rescue squad in North Carolina, according to Tim Darnell, First Lieutenant and Communications Officer of the Elkin Rescue Squad.

“We are 100% volunteer, there is no one paid here,” said Darnell of the 29 members.

The squad aids other emergency personnel in more than one call per day on average. In 2019, the squad responded to 679 calls. Their 2020 numbers dipped during the height of the pandemic, down to 439 calls. So far this year, they have been dispatched on about 300 calls.

Lois Suddreth joined in 1995 when her children moved out and she became an empty nester, eventually gaining her Emergency Medical Technician credentials.

“We basically do everything the EMS does,” Suddreth explained. “We’re always dispatched when they’re dispatched. Sometimes it’s a medical call to a house where someone had al fall, or really any kind of injuries that people might have at home.”

She said other frequent types of calls are car wrecks and fires.

The squad’s capabilities include water rescue, wilderness rescue, confined space rescue, and high angle rescue, which involves using ropes and rappelling — for example, on the side of a cliff or building — to conduct rescues.

Squad member Chuck Holcomb, 66, was a member of Surry Community College’s inaugural EMT class in the fall of 1976, which included about 80 classroom hours and 10 hospital hours, he recalled. As with many volunteer emergency service groups, participation tends to run in families. Holcomb’s father was on the squad, as was his wife, who passed away in April. In December 2000, Holcomb was voted a lifetime member.

“So I can’t quit and they can’t keep me out,” he said.

Holcomb recalls a harrowing call he went on years ago.

“A trash truck overturned on CC Camp Road and killed a couple ladies,” he said. “There was a baby seat in the back of their car and we looked everywhere to try to find that baby.”

The ladies, who had been in town for a wedding, had left the baby at home and the baby was fine.

Charlie Harris, 73, has been a squad member since 1975 and has “been everything except chief, I reckon,” he said.

Harris recalled that the squad’s founder — Kane — was a charismatic figure to him and to most in the community.

“He was as nice a person as you could meet,” Harris said.

Fellow squad member James Anderson, 64, agreed.

“The dedication that was put into forming this organization” was evident, said Anderson, who joined while he was still in high school. “I could see early on when I was in the squad that he had been a mentor to a lot of people. You always had a lot of respect for him.”

Harris and Anderson recall working on the foggy night in February 1975 when a bridge collapsed in Siloam and cars drove off into the river.

“We did searches on the river that night and all day the next day,” Harris said. “I think it was two days before we found the last one.”

The two mentioned that support services for emergency personnel have evolved since that time, recognizing the personal toll the work can have on rescuers.

They said the call that perhaps most affected them was a call that resulted in finding five children who perished after falling through the ice on a frozen lake.

“If that happened today, we have groups now that come together and you talk about bad calls,” Anderson said. “Back then, we used to have to deal with it ourselves personally,” and he put his hand over his heart.

The squad today is running strong, still maintaining nearly 30 members, although most are also members of other emergency service groups such as paid or volunteer positions with fire departments. At their most recent regular monthly meeting on a Tuesday evening, the group sat at folding tables in a horseshoe shape in the squad hall on North Bridge Street.

They discussed upcoming training opportunities for wilderness rescue and water rescue, as well as their annual golf tournament fundraiser in the fall and a need to bring in more food pantry donations. They stayed into the evening, even after their official business had concluded.

Like volunteer fire departments, many worry that changing culture will limit volunteer ranks as time marches on. Once upon a time, the big employers in Elkin allowed volunteers to leave work to go on calls. That rarely happens anymore.

“Employers are so short they can’t let people off,” Anderson said. “There will be come a time when there won’t be any volunteers.”

For now, though, the dedication of the men and women of the Elkin Rescue Squad perseveres.

Lisa Michals may be reached at 336-448-4968 or follow her on Twitter @lisamichals3.