Kiddie tractor pull tradition pedals onward

The Mountain Park Fourth of July Celebration included cow patty bingo, and featured Blackjack, who is the pet cow of Candi Branch’s daughter. Lorelei Hawkins, 5, of Mountain Park won the bantam weight division of the festival’s kiddie tractor pull competition on Saturday. Saturday afternoon at the Mountain Park Fourth of July festival was filled with kids games ranging from sack races to egg tosses.

MOUNTAIN PARK — At the Mountain Park Fourth of July Celebration on Saturday, the box of trophies glistened in the afternoon sun as onlookers lined the 33-foot drag strip of sidewalk on the edge of the park, awaiting the main event.

The red Massey Ferguson stood ready at the start line, and soon the bantam weight division of the annual kiddie tractor pull was underway.

“Can’t touch me!” a 5-year-old competitor taunted the crowd, crossing the line marking the end of the track.

According to experienced spectators, some of the traits of a winning kiddie tractor pull competitor typically are: short legs, farming background and tends to wear shoes (versus going barefoot) while pedaling the tractor.

As far back as organizers can recall, the kiddie tractor pull has been taking place — with consistent fanfare — since 1984 at the Mountain Park festival, which is sponsored by the Mountain Park Ruritans. Parents cheering on the sidelines admit they have pedal tractors at home and encourage their children to practice throughout the year.

In the beginning, a gentleman who owned the pedal tractors traveled around to area festivals and rented them to festival organizers. When Steven Nixon’s dad learned the gentleman was retiring, he purchased two of the tractors and a trailer that holds the weights, so that the Mountain Park festival could continue to host the pull. Today, Nixon runs the competition.

“I don’t know how old they are, but I rode them when I was a kid,” said Nixon, of Mountain Park, who once placed third in the annual competition.

This year, 36 kids competed across four divisions: bantam weight is for kids weighing up to 40 pounds, lightweight is 41 to 60 pounds, mediumweight is 61 to 80 pounds and the heavyweight division is 81 to 100 pounds.

“These kids love it, and they get to have really nice trophies,” said Candi Branch, of Zephyr, whose children all grew up competing in the festival’s tractor pull. Her son once competed at the Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem, where he qualified to compete at the state fair in Raleigh and went on to win the kiddie tractor pull state championship.

The winning puller in the heavyweight division this year at Mountain Park pulled 14 bricks and a small cinder block the full length of the track, a feat that is called a “full pull.”

The full day of events featured music — with a cover band crooning the likes of Jimmy Buffet — plus an afternoon of children’s field games such as sack races and egg tosses, as well as cow patty bingo. The bingo event featured a Mountain Park girl’s “pet” cow named Blackjack who was trailered in and keenly observed on a spray-painted grid of bingo squares. Pre-sold tickets had the accompanying square IDs, and winners were based on where the cow left his first patty.

