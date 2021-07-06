School receives grant to build greenhouse, start business

The Yadkin Valley Community School in downtown Elkin received a $1,000 grant from the Davis Fund of the North Carolina Unit of the Herb Society of America, Inc. These funds will be used to start a greenhouse in the school’s outdoor classroom where the students will grow herbs. The greenhouse, along with the Tower Garden and raised garden beds, will allow Middle school students to start a microeconomy by growing and selling herbs, vegetables, and other botanical products.

In many Montessori adolescent programs, a microeconomy is an integral part of the curriculum.

“We are excited to add this educational experience to our middle school program,” said Kimberly Seipel-Parks, Administrator. “Dr. Maria Montessori envisioned adolescents participating in and managing small business ventures to experience economic activity in their community. I can’t wait to see the students learn about business and how to work together in their community.”

The microeconomy will become a key component of the Yadkin Valley Community School’s adolescent classroom, providing students with real-world, experiential learning in all areas of business operations including product development, marketing, advertising, budgeting, teamwork and more. This experience will also help students manage time, solve problems, set goals, and see the intrinsic rewards of meeting a common goal.

The mission of the Yadkin Valley Community School is: To develop a unique educational environment that fosters the whole child by encouraging academic excellence, joy of learning, creativity, curiosity, mindfulness, self-empowerment and community awareness. For more information or to apply, visit www.yadkinvalleyschool.org.