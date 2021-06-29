Harbor Freight plans official opening in Elkin

CALABASAS, Calif. — Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, has opened in Elkin and will celebrate an official opening day on Saturday, July 10 at 8 a.m.

The Elkin store, located at 1617 N Bridge Street, is the 46th Harbor Freight Tools store in North Carolina. The new store brings approximately 25-30 new jobs to the community. The store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Elkin and all of Surry County,” said Casey Joyner, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists — any tool user who cares about value.”

The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools (which come with a lifetime warranty) and much more. At 20,000-square-feet, the stores are much easier to shop than the huge home centers.

Harbor Freight recently introduced the Harbor Freight Credit Card, which customers can apply for in-store. Once customers apply for a Harbor Freight Credit Card, if approved, they can earn 10% off their first purchase, and 5% back on their future purchases in Harbor Freight Money to spend on anything in the store. Or, they can choose 0% interest with equal monthly payments on purchases of $299 or more … that means no interest ever on their promotional purchase amount. Details can be found at www.harborfreight.com/credit.

During the COVID-19 crisis, all Harbor Freight stores have implemented more frequent cleaning and are following the guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, including social distancing to protect the health and safety of our customers and associates. Any individual who has any COVID-19 symptoms is asked to shop on our website, www.harborfreight.com rather than in stores.