Town budget approved, Juneteenth proclamation signed

Elkin’s town board meeting on Monday began with a proclamation from Mayor Sam Bishop recognizing Juneteenth, a holiday based on the date of June 19, 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were finally freed following the emancipation proclamation made nearly two and half years earlier by Abraham Lincoln. Bishop also noted the Juneteenth celebration planned at the Heritage Center for the upcoming weekend.

Danielle Key was recognized during the meeting for her work with Explore Elkin, particularly in organizing the N.C. Trail Days event. Key worked with the town for two years as part of a Fellows Program.

“She worked hard this year to pull off a very successful event,” said Town Manager Brent Cornelison.

“It’s been a great opportunity and experience and I appreciate everyone’s support,” Key said.

The success of this year’s N.C. Trail Days was commented on by several board members during the meeting.

Prior to a public hearing on the town budget for 2021-22, town Finance Director Dinah Reavis gave a brief presentation on the budget, noting items such as the tax rate which is to remain at 55 cents per $100 valuation. There were no speakers during the public hearing. The board voted to approve the proposed budget and will officially approve the budget ordinance at a meeting on June 30.

A rezoning request for a parcel of land on Elk Spur was approved by the board. Part of the parcel of land was zoned as B2 and will now be zoned for residential. The property owner requested the zoning change in order to plan to build two single residential homes on the property.

A request for an easement was approved. The easement was requested by Virgil and Mitzi Settle at a location between Harry’s Place and the town parking lot on Front St. for a driveway to allow delivery access. The couple plans to open a beer garden.

Pending a survey of the property, the board also approved accepting a donation of a parcel of land near Crater Park from the Tri-County Citizens Foundation.

A fire district tax request from CC Camp Fire Department was approved. The town will pay 76.44 per year for a period of time for land that was recently annexed into Elkin and no longer part of the CC Camp Fire District. The period of time was unclear, but Town Attorney Raymond Parker said he thought it was about five years.

Surry Communications CEO Richie Parker gave a detailed presentation to the board regarding future plans to bring fiber internet access to the area. As Elkin-area residents have access to other high-speed internet, future plans of constructing fiber connections in the area would be based on interest of residents to join the service.

