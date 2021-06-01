Flippin to lead Yadkin Valley United Fund

Thomas Flippin, Attorney at Law, will be leading the Yadkin Valley United Fund as its President for the year beginning June 1. Flippin received his bachelors degree from Appalachian State University and his law degree from Campbell University. He is married to Faye Flippin, they have three children and reside in Elkin.

He will be assisted by Past President Warren Bates (Sodexo), President Elect Myra Cox (Elkin City Schools), VP Denny Lazar (Elkin Vine Line), Treasurer Bill Johnson (Surrey Bank). The 2021-22 board will have three new members, Mike Bovender (Surry Maintenance), Desiree Mastin (Basin Creek Realty), and Willena Smith (FNB). The other board members are Kim Carter (FNG), Anita Darnell (Quality Inn), Karen Defreitas (Slighty Askew), Jordan Mosley (HCMH), Matthew Schrum (Evergreen Estate Law), Cathy Walker (Retired Social Services), John Wiles (Integramed), Coad Westra (PVH), Wendy Wood (SYEMC), Natalie Eidson (G&B Energy).

David Steelman will serve as the Executive Director for the seventh year. The YVUF awards grants to non-profits who serve the citizens in the communities of Elkin, Jonesville, Mountain Park, Ronda, State Road, Thurmond, and Traphill. The YVUF also provides three scholarships to seniors at East Wilkes, Elkin, and Starmount High Schools who are heavily involved in community service.

Flippin said he wants the 2022 goal to be $200,000 which might be a stretch but would allow us to replenish the emergency fund which was use for the “Yadkin Valley Strong” movement which raised over $110,000 and help over 400 families.

Steelman said the 2021 goal of $185,000 fell about 7% short of goal. Steelman said three things may have caused the slight drop off, YV Strong, COVID-19, and not being able to do on site payroll deduction at most organizations last year.

The 2022 campaign will begin August 14 with an Appreciation Kickoff Banquet at CCC. The event will recognize and honor past presidents, current board members, $600+ donors, organizations who promote and allow payroll deduction and G&B Energy for the golf social fundraiser which raised $32,500 last year for the 2021 campaign.

For more information about the Yadkin Valley United Fund, grants and scholarship opportunities or to donate online, visit Yadkinvalleyunitedfund.org. Steelman may be reached at 336-469-2860 or Yadkinvalleyunitedfund@gmail.com.