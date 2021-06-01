Elkin area nonprofits receive $34,637 in grants

WINSTON-SALEM — The Elkin Funds of The Winston-Salem Foundation recently made eight grants totaling $34,637 to nonprofits serving the Elkin/Tri-County area. The Elkin Advisory Committee includes 10 members of the local community.

These grants are made possible by donors to the Elkin Funds – three component trusts that were established by Richard T. Chatham, Lucy Hanes Chatham, and the citizens of Elkin.

— Cancer Services – $1,000 for direct financial assistance to patients receiving cancer care in the Elkin/Tri-County area

— CareNet Counseling of Wilkes – $5,000 for mental health counseling and education programming in Wilkes County

— Children’s Center of Surry – $1,637 to support the Girls Circle Group program in Surry County

— ECHO Ministry – $7,000 for peer support staff to assist with Childcare and Tutoring program management

— Grace Clinic of Yadkin Valley – $9,000 for the prescription voucher program and diabetic supplies

— Parenting PATH – $1,000 to support the work of a Parent Support Specialist in Surry County

— Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry – $6,000 for the backpack food assistance program

— Wilkes Dental Consortium, Inc. – $4,000 to expand and improve dental assistance to adults and children in Elkin, Dobson, Boonville, Hamptonville, and Thurmond