Hugh Chatham hosts Volunteer Appreciation Event

Hugh Chatham volunteers get the red carpet treatment at an event in their honor. Hospital volunteers enjoy a special lunch in their honor.

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital recently honored its volunteers with a “red carpet” celebration. Approximately 50 volunteers attended the outdoor event and were recognized by hospital team members and administration for their dedication to the organization and community.

“Each person has the potential to make a difference as a volunteer, and at Hugh Chatham, each person plays a vital role in maintaining the exceptional experience we provide. We loved celebrating these volunteers and are looking forward to having everyone back at the hospital in the future,” said Patricia Wagoner, Hugh Chatham Foundation and Volunteer Services Director, said,

Hugh Chatham is committed to providing support services for patients, visitors and community members and invite others to join their efforts. For more information on becoming a volunteer, visit www.hughchatham.org/foundation.