WILKESBORO — The Wilkes Heritage Museum is pleased to host the 13th Annual Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, June 18th. Due to the postponement of the originally scheduled June 2020 event, this ceremony will celebrate the 2020 inductees.

The Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame exists to showcase and preserve the rich musical heritage of the greater Blue Ridge Mountains area from northern Georgia to northern Virginia. The Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame educates, defines and interprets the history of music in the region with exhibits, an annual celebration of inductees, recordings of performances, and an interactive database.

The 2020 inductees include: Chet Atkins, Samantha Bumgarner, Grayson and Whitter, T. Michael Coleman, County Records, and Bob Kogut. The 2020 Dr. T. R. Bryan Wilkes County Heritage Music Award recipient is Linda Cabe. The Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at the Wilkes Heritage Museum on Friday, June 18, 2021.

The talented Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame house band, Virginialina, made up of David Johnson, Eric Ellis, Scott Gentry, and Scott Freeman, is scheduled to perform throughout the evening along with Elkville String Band, Bob Kogut with the Kruger Brothers, Eliza Meyer, Brushy Mountain Buddies, Mike Palmer with Ben Holbrook Billy Gee and Jeff Moore, and more.

Tickets for the ceremony are on sale at the Wilkes Heritage Museum gift shop or website. Tickets are $15 per person for the ceremony. The doors open at 6:45 pm and the ceremony begins at 7:30 pm. Seating is limited so purchase your tickets early!

Sponsors for this event include the Town of Wilkesboro, Marilyn Payne, Arnold and Rebecca Lakey, Main Street Music and Loan, Brame Huie Pharmacy, A-1 Self Storage, Law Offices of Timothy D. Welborn, Jim and Rose Andrews, Kirk Gunton, Ann Graves, Designs by Whitley, and R. G. Absher.

The Wilkes Heritage Museum collects and preserves historic structures, artifacts, and documents of Wilkes County and serves as a resource center for every Wilkes County citizen and visitor. Through exhibits, educational programs, performances, and research, the Wilkes Heritage Museum interprets the history of Wilkes County and western North Carolina.

For more information about The Wilkes Heritage Museum and the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame, please call 336-667-3171 or go to www.wilkesheritagemuseum.com