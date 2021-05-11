Proposed budget to keep Elkin tax rate the same

Elkin Police Officer Jessica Cave is recognized for five years of service with the town police department.

Elkin Town Manager Brent Cornelison presented the proposed fiscal year budget to the town board during Monday’s meeting. It was suggested in the proposed budget to keep the town tax rate the same at .55 cents per $100 valuation. Cornelison told the board that a revenue neutral rate would technically be a bit lower at .5471. A motion was made by Commissioner Robert Ball to go with the revenue neutral rate but no one seconded the motion.

No speakers came forward during a public hearing for a conditional use permit for Elkin Skill Games in the Ridgeview Shopping Center. In order to qualify for the conditional use permit the gaming business will be moving to a new location within the shopping center at 2189 N. Bridge St. The board approved the permit.

A presentation was given by Daniel Rauh with Withers Ravenel consulting on the state mandated 160D text amendments which would clarify some language in city and county planning documents. The board will approve the changes at the June 14 meeting.

Intern Sophie Reinhardt was also recognized for helping to obtain a grant for the town which would allow for rolling recycling containers at special events and permanent recycling containers near the tennis court at Elkin Municipal Park and at Elkin High School.