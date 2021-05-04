Detention officer charged in jail drug smuggling

Caudill Davis Edgar Strickland Essick Nelson Parrish Prescott Scott Strickland Walker Yarboro

Eleven people, including a detention officer at the Yadkin County Jail, are facing charges after authorities discovered that narcotics were being smuggled into the jail. According to a press release from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, items containing illegal narcotics were being mailed through the United States Postal Service into the Yadkin County Detention Center.

Yadkin County Sheriff Ricky Oliver said he considered this a very serious situation and that there was a no tolerance policy for such actions by detention staff.

“It’s not just about keeping the drugs out of the facility, it’s also about the security of the facility and the safety of the officers that work there,” Oliver said. “One of the first things that I tell employees of the Sheriff’s Office is that we are not above the law. The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office has no tolerance for those who violate policy, procedure and the law.”

Multiple arrests from April 22 through May 2 were made as a result of the investigation. Those arrested include Chadwick Taylor Essick, Johnathan Welborn Yarboro, Selena Rae Calhoun, Joseph Bryan Walker and Cody Ryan Parrish.

Also charged was Wendy Kaye Nelson, a nighttime detention officer. Authorities allege that Nelson was assisting Edgar Owen Strickland and Scott Adam Strickland in the delivery of contraband and narcotics hidden in property which was delivered and brought into the Detention Center intended for Christopher Cody Caudill.

It was discovered that Nelson and Caudill had developed an inappropriate personal relationship and she was allowing the inmate to use a cellphone while incarcerated.

“It’s very unfortunate when a detention officer decides to violate their policies and procedures and go against the training that they’ve had,” Oliver said. “One of the main things they’re taught in detention training is that they do not develop relationships with inmates.”

Also arrested in this investigation were Edgar Owen Strickland, Scott Adam Strickland, Christopher Cody Caudill, Brandon Scott Tyrell Prescott and Bobby Lee Davis.

Oliver added that the investigation into the drug smuggling began with suspicion of items being mailed to inmates. As a result, a new procedure has now been implemented where inmates will no longer receive their physical correspondence but will view their mail in a kiosk where it has been scanned in for them to view.

The following charges were filed in this case:

Chadwick Taylor Essick, 29, of Boonville, was charged with one felony count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance (Buprenorphine), two felony counts sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance, two felony counts provide a controlled substance to inmate, two felony counts conspiracy sell/deliver sch. III controlled substance. Essick received a $10,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 5.

Jonathan Welborn Yarboro, 30, of Hamptonville, was charged with two felony counts conspiracy sell/deliver Schedule III controlled substance (Buprenorphine), and two felony counts attempted possession controlled substance by inmate prison/jail premises. Yarboro is currently being held in the NC State Prison System for unrelated charges and will be served with these outstanding processes upon his release.

Selena Rae Calhoun, 44, of Yadkinville was charged with one felony count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance (Buprenorphine), one felony count sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance, one felony count conspiracy sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance and one felony count provide a controlled substance to inmate. Calhoun received a $10,000.00 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 5.

Joseph Bryan Walker, 43, of Yadkinville was charged with one felony count conspiracy sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance (buprenorphine), one felony count attempted possession controlled substance by inmate prison/jail premises. Walker received a $3,500.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 5.

Cory Ryan Parrish, 36, of Hamptonville was charged with one felony count conspiracy sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance (buprenorphine) and one felony count attempted possession controlled substance by inmate prison/jail premises. Parrish received a $5,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 5.

Wendy Kaye Nelson, 44, of Boonville, was charged with one felony count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance (synthetic cannabinoid), one felony count possession controlled substance in prison/jail premises, five felony counts conspiracy sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance, one felony count sex act with an inmate by a government/private institution employee, one felony count providing a mobile phone to an inmate, one felony count manufacture/sell/deliver control substance within 1000 feet of a school. Nelson received a $100,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 18.

Edgar Owen Strickland, 76, of Hamptonville was charged with one felony count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance (synthetic cannabinoid), three felony counts conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance, and one felony count maintain a dwelling place controlled substance. Strickland received a $40,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 18.

Scott Adam Strickland, 28, of Hamptonville, was charged with three felony counts, conspiracy to sell/deliver sch. i controlled substance, one felony count sell/deliver sch. i controlled substance, one felony count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver sch. i controlled substance (synthetic cannabinoid), two felony count manufacture/sell/deliver control substance within 1000 feet of a school. Strickland received a $15,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on 05/19/2021.

Christopher Cody Caudill, 33, of Hamptonville, was charged with five felony counts conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance (synthetic cannabinoid), one felony count attempted possession controlled substance by inmate prison/jail premises.

Brandon Scott Tyrell Prescott, 33, of Hamptonville, was charged with one felony count conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance (synthetic cannabinoid). Prescott received a $10,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 26.

Bobby Lee Davis, 42, of Yadkinville, was charged with one felony count conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance (synthetic cannabinoid). Davis received a $10,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 26.