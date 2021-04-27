Drive-thru Empty Bowls fundraiser planned for May 4

Volunteers dish up hot bowls of homemade soup at the 2020 Empty Bowls fundraiser held just before a statewide stay-at-home order began due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

YADKINVILLE — A much-beloved community tradition returns next week with the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser benefitting Yadkin Christian Ministries. This year’s Yadkin Christian Ministries Empty Bowls will be held on May 4 at the Yadkin County Agriculture building at the Yadkin Center campus of SCC, 2051 Agricultural Way. The event will include a lunch time pick up and well as an evening pick up time for the meals. While there are changes to way this year’s event will happen, the fundraiser will still include a soup and salad meal as well as a handcrafted pottery bowl.

Just before everything came to a grinding halt last spring, Yadkin Christian Ministries was able to hold its largest annual fundraiser. The event has sold out for several years running. Safety concerns amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic put organizers in bind, but at last a decision was made that a drive-thru version of the Empty Bowls fundraiser could be held this year in May, said Yadkin Christian Ministries Director Beth Steelman.

Tickets for the Empty Bowls fundraiser are $25 per person. This year’s menu will include Debbie’s Snack Bar vegetable beef soup, Taste of Italy salad with house dressing, gourmet cookies, and bottled water. All foods will be prepared by an inspected kitchen. Lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Dinner will be available 4 p.m. through 6:30 p.m.

Ticket holders will drive through a pick up line outside the building to collect their meal and pottery bowl. Volunteers assisting with tickets and meals will be practicing all health and safety guidelines to ensure the safety of all participants

A silent auction will not be held this year but the event will still include a quilt raffle. A quilt made by Shirley Murphy will be raffled off. Each Empty Bowls ticket will include one entry in the quilt raffle and additional tickets may be purchased for $5 each.

Tickets will be available at the Yadkinville Ministry Center at 117 Woodlyn Dr., Yadkinville. Visit www.y-c-m.org or call 336-677-3080 for more information.