Rotary, EVTA clean up trail near library

Yadkin Valley Rotary Club members joined members of the Elkin Valley Trails Association (EVTA) on Saturday morning for some clean up and maintenance work along the creek bank behind the Elkin Library.

“We think this is the iconic view of our town,” said Rotarian and EVTA member Bill Blackley of the portion of trail between the Elkin Library and Galloway Memorial Episcopal Church. A scenic spot, that portion of trail is also part of the historic Overmountain Victory Trail that soldiers traveled as they headed to the Battle of Kings Mountain in the fall of 1780.

Seventeen volunteers worked on the area on Saturday adding granite dust to fill in washed out portions of the trail as well as trimming overgrowth along the bank and adding mulch around trail signage.

“It’s sort of a community service thing, really,” said Blackley.

The Trails group and the town is currently in preparation for the June Trail Days festival.

Maureen McCartan of the EVTA called the group “the best thing.”

“I love it,” she said of her work with the EVTA. McCartan grew up in Elkin and after living in Florida for 40 years she returned to the area last fall. She met Blackley while walking on the trails and became part of the group.

“I get such pleasure out of them myself and I want to help keep them up so everybody else can enjoy it, too,” McCartan said.

