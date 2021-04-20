Food Truck Fridays returns

By Kitsey Burns Harrison kburns@yadkinripple.com
Food trucks return to the Farmers Market shelter for Explore Elkin’s monthly Friday event.

Explore Elkin’s Food Truck Fridays event returned on April 9 and organizers said the first of event of the season was a grat success.

“Many food trucks sold out, or were close to selling out by the end of the event,” said Natalie Eidson. “There was a great crowd, while still maintaining social distancing. I think people are ready to be back out in town, and it was a great, safe way to do so!”

Food Truck Fridays are held at the Elkin Farmers Market shelter in front of Town Hall on the second Friday of every month now through October. Each month features different food trucks at the shelter for lunch and dinner.

For updates on events visit exploreelkin.com or follow Explore Elkin on Facebook.