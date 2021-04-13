New chiropractor takes functional medicine approach

HOURS AND SERVICES Gilreath Chiropractic Health Center in Elkin continues to offer chiropractic services. Dr. Clark also welcomes patients seeking: Certified medical hypnotherapy

Functional medicine

Occupational health

DOT physicals

Personal injury cases Clinic hours are Mondays and Wednesdays 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-5 p.m., and Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 336-835-1517 for more information.

Dr. Deirdre Clark knew she wanted to become a chiropractor after one changed her life when she was 14 years old.

“I used to have back problems,” she explained. “I have scoliosis and my mom took me to a chiropractor and he corrected it and I was able to run track and play volleyball and do all the things that I wanted to do that I hadn’t been able to do.”

Dr. Clark is the new owner of Gilreath Chiropractic Health Center in Elkin. She purchased the practice in March from retiring chiropractor Dr. Charles Gilreath. Prior to completing the purchase, Dr. Clark spent four months shadowing Dr. Gilreath, getting to know the patients and learning the business.

“He was a great mentor for me as I transition back into practice after taking a hiatus for a while,” she said. “He helped me get back acclimated into patient care.”

She has been a practicing chiropractor for 21 years, but in recent years provided direct patient care only on a limited private practice basis while she worked full-time designing clinical research studies for pharmaceutical companies.

Dr. Clark grew up in Toronto, completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Buffalo in New York, and finished her chiropractic training at Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, S.C. Her mother is originally from South Carolina, and Dr. Clark eventually settled in Charlotte. She plans to move to Elkin once her oldest finishes high school this year.

“When I came here [to Elkin], I loved it,” said Dr. Clark. “The Gilreaths showed me around and I really, really enjoyed it. It looked like my hometown outside Toronto.”

She will expand some of the offerings of the practice, which will keep the Gilreath name but under her ownership. Dr. Clark is a naturopath and certified medical hypnotherapist. She has a strong interest in functional medicine when it comes to patient care.

“Functional medicine is really addressing the whole body through a whole body approach,” she said. “We do it through letting food be our medicine, and sometimes supplements. If you go to just see your family doctor, they may only focus on one thing and refer you out for special needs, whereas with functional medicine we actually look at your mental, emotional, spiritual and nutritional systems, so we evaluate what’s going on in your body beyond just normal lab values.”

The hypnotherapy offerings at her practice include treatment for addictions such as smoking cessation, but also for treatment of trauma, for example.

“If you come to see a hypnotherapist, it’s a lot of self-resolution, for when you just can’t get over something and it’s seared into your brain,” Dr. Clark explained. “Let’s say you are afraid of dogs because you were bit when you were 5 years old. I just help you reprogram your brain so you’re not afraid of dogs but you might still be cautious.”

Dr. Clark, who got married this past weekend, is an avid golfer and equestrian. She also loves the beach and fast cars.

“If you could put me on a track, I would love it,” she said.

Lisa Michals may be reached at 336-448-4968 or follow her on Twitter @lisamichals3.