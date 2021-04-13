Bridge of Dreams project launches fundraiser

Dream Ribbons are available for $10 as part of the fundraising campaign for the Bridge of Dreams at Carter Falls. Ribbons are biodegradable and donors will write their dreams on the backs and hang the ribbons on the bridge. Carter Falls became state-owned land two and half years ago, and is currently leased to Wilkes County and managed by the Elkin Valley Trails Association. HOW TO DONATE Donations for the Bridge of Dreams and ongoing Elkin Valley Trails maintenance may be made by mail or online. Mail: Send a check for $10 per ribbon to EVTA Dream Ribbons, P.O. Box 91, Elkin, NC 28621. Online: Go to www.elkinvalleytrails.org and click on Online Store. After your donation has been made, EVTA will mail your ribbons to you. Write your dream on them and hike to the bridge when it opens at the beginning of 2022 and hang the ribbons yourself.

The Elkin Valley Trails Association has a dream of making a 165-foot suspension bridge at Carter Falls a reality. Now, the group is hoping to merge its dream with the dreams of area residents and hikers statewide by offering Dream Ribbons in exchange for $10 donations.

“You can find any motivational speaker and ask them, ‘What’s the first step in achieving my dream?’ And they always say, ‘write it down,’” said EVTA board member Bob Hillyer.

Donors will receive environmentally-friendly biodegradable ribbons and can write their dreams on the backs of the ribbons, which will be hung on the completed bridge.

“We hope it will become a yearly occasion for people to come and put their dreams on the bridge,” Hillyer said.

The trails group has between $50,000 and $75,000 remaining to be raised toward the bridge’s approximately $250,000 price tag. EVTA received a $150,000 state water resources grant toward the bridge’s construction, but the grant requires matching funds to be raised.

The 43 acres of Carter Falls park land is currently owned by the state and leased — for $1 annually — to Wilkes County, which in turn has a contract with EVTA to manage the trails. It is accessible from a parking lot on Martin Byrd Road. Last week, the bridge project formally got underway when Wilkes County officials met with EVTA members and the Hickory-based engineering firm Mattern & Craig to begin the design phase. Hillyer expects the bridge to be completed by the end of this year.

Because the land is state-owned, the bridge is subject to stringent engineering requirements, Hillyer said. While the timeline is to open the bridge in January 2022, he said it depends on the process of meeting state criteria.

“Once it’s designed, you have to go through an engineering process with the state,” Hillyer explained. “They may say instead of a half an inch cable you need to have a three-quarter inch cable.”

The bridge will be a suspension design instead of steel, partly due to cost, and for other reasons.

“From an aesthetic standpoint, we feel like it matches the surroundings better,” Hillyer said. “It will allow access to the other side of the falls and allow access to the Mountains-to-Sea Trail.”

EVTA has nearly sold out of its first batch of 1,000 Dream Ribbons as part of the fundraising effort, but more are on the way and colors will vary during the fundraising process. Pink and amethyst-colored ribbons are currently available via mailed donation, through the EVTA website and at Elkin merchants and area vineyards.

“Next year, during the first week of June is N.C. Trail Days, which is held in Elkin. We will have a ceremony and we will take down the old ribbons and make room for new dreams,” Hillyer said. “We have one man who ordered 11 of them and he got one for each of his kids and grandchildren. He said he wants to sit down with each one of them and talk about how important dreams are.”

