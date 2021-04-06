5K fundraiser and cake auction planned to benefit Grace Clinic

‘Billy Macs’ macarons will be available for sampling at the Piece of Cake Walk fundraiser on April 15.

A fundraiser is planned for April 15 featuring sweet treats and a chance to support Grace Clinic which provides needed medical care for those who are uninsured. The Piece of Cake Walk 5K is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Elkin Municipal Park picnic shelter. Registration is $25 and includes a goodie bag with treats from local businesses and one raffle entry. Participants may bring packaged items of feminine hygiene products, toilet paper, paper towels, copy paper, laundry detergent or non-perishable food item for $5 off the ticket price. The Piece of Cake Walk will be a unique take on a 5K with walkers stopping at various education stations along the walk to learn more about different services provided by the clinic.

Grace Clinic Receptionist Beanie Taylor is one of the event organizers and said the walk will bring in much needed funds for the clinic as its annual Gala fundraiser had to be cancelled this year. She said she hopes the walk will not only help support the clinic but also bring more awareness to the clinic’s mission.

“I think people would be surprised to know how much Grace Clinic assists the community,” Taylor said. “We serve more than just the physical health of the individuals who walk into our doors. Whether or not they see the counselor who comes in, they have emotional needs satisfied by just knowing someone wants them to be well. We may not be able to solve all the world’s problems, but we can make it just a little bit better. Grace Clinic can be the difference between someone being angry enough to hurt others and remembering that they are worthy of care as well as the difference between a doctor’s visit and the emergency room. The expense Grace Clinic saves the community is immeasurable.”

Kelsey Taylor, another of the clinic’s staff members, called the organization “a safe place” for patients and said her work with the clinic has been “a huge blessing” in her own life.

“We witness unimaginable struggles our patients face due to income restrictions and the lack of health-insurance coverage,” said Kelsey Taylor. “Our services assist patients with improving their health both mentally and physically. At Grace Clinic we strive to close the gap of health care inequality within our community and create healthier lifestyles. Grace Clinic is more than a primary care provider, we are a medical home, a safe place.”

The walk on April 15 will include a silent auction of homemade cakes. Guests will also be introduced to “Billy Macs” with a taste of homemade macarons from Bill Colvard.

“When I was approached to participate in the Piece of Cake Walk, I didn’t hesitate for a second. I was all in. Grace Clinic volunteer Beanie Taylor approached me because she knew I was starting a macaron business, and she knew that sponsoring a charity event is a great way to introduce a business to the community. But the thing is, I’m not a business yet. I’m still working those details out. But I don’t care about all that. I may not be able to sell yet, but there is nothing to stop me from giving away my macarons, and that’s what Grace Clinic needed to raise the funds to replace what they lost from their annual Gala being cancelled due to COVID,” Colvard explained.

“Mainly, I signed up because Grace Clinic was there for a very close family member of mine when she found herself in a cash bind with severe health issues and no health insurance,” he added. “Grace Clinic gave her access to a top-notch primary care provider and the specialists she needed. I will never forget that, and I will help Grace Clinic in any way I can. They provide an invaluable service to our community.

Pre-registration for this event is available on the Facebook page Grace Clinic of Yadkin Valley or contact the office directly at 336-835-1467. Guests are asked to arrive 20 minutes prior to the event for same-day registration and payment.

