Take the Challenge: Power House Trail to Carter Falls

Celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Elkin Valley Trails Association by taking a monthly hike. This month’s recommendation is the Power House Trail at Carter Falls.

Trailhead: Pleasant Ridge Road

GPS Coordinates 36.28910233344006, -80.88084174283085

Directions to Trail:

To reach the Carter Falls Power House Trailhead from downtown Elkin, take Business 21 north for 2.8 miles. Turn left on East Carter Mill Road just past Dirty Joes North and T&A Motors. Drive 1.6 miles and turn right on Pleasant Ridge Road. In half a mile, the parking lot for Carter Falls will be on the left directly across from Martin-Byrd Road.

The Hike:

The hike to Carter Falls via the Power House Trail starts to the left. Follow the trail as it descends gradually to the sight of the former Power House at Lower Carter Falls. At this location, you will see a sign at the future spot of the Bridge of Dreams, which is a planned suspension bridge that will take the Mountains-to-Sea Trail across the Elkin Creek. At this point, the trail will start to climb.

Make note of a short spur trail to the left as you ascend the first hill. From here, you have lovely views of cascades slightly upstream from Lower Carter Falls. Continue the ascent. The trail will level out and go across a wooden walkway. In winter when the trees are vacant of leaves, you can look upstream to see Carter Falls in the distance. Continue on the trail until you reach an area above Carter Falls. This is the end of the Power House section of the trail. Hike down to the base of the falls if you wish, but please be safe and utilize the switchbacks. From the end of the Power House Trail above the falls, you can continue to follow the trail above the Elkin Creek upstream. You will arrive above the falls where you will find some photo ops and beautiful scenery. Continue the trail uphill after a sharp turn. This will take you back to your vehicle completing your loop hike.

Difficulty:

This loop hike is only 0.9 mile and rated as an easy hike. If you do not have experience hiking, you may feel that the climb is challenging, so please be prepared when hiking this trail.

This is the first hike in a monthly series as part of the Elkin Valley Trails Assoiation 10 Year Challenge. The challenge series offers 10 adventures on EVTA’s hiking trails, bike trails, and blueways.