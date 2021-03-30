Sisters team up to bring beauty, creativity with you-pick flower farm

Barbara Cason and Stacey Sikes are the smiling faces of Late Bloomers Flower Farm located at the corner of Cool Springs Church Road and Preacher Field Road in Elkin. Bright beautiful tulips in bloom at Late Bloomers Flower Farm in Elkin.

Spring color has arrived and at Late Bloomers Flower Farm in Elkin visitors can not only enjoy the beauty of spring, but also take it home with them. Sisters Barbara Cason and Stacey Sikes said the farm, located at the corner of Cool Springs Church Road and Preacher Field Road, was something of a retirement project for their families as well as a way to get creative and get outdoors.

“We wanted to do something beautiful,” Stacey Sikes said of why they chose to plant flowers for their agricultural adventure.

This spring Late Bloomers Flower Farm features daffodils and tulips in a variety of colors. Visitors can enjoy the sights of the farm for a minimal $2 admission fee, which also goes towards a bouquet at the you-pick flower farm. Tulips, including bulb, can be purchased for $2 per stem.

The farm was the place to be on Saturday for opening day. Additional hours will be planned as the spring flower season continues. Once the tulips and daffodils are finished for the season, the summer planting will begin. This summer the sisters plan to grow a wide variety of wildflowers, sunflowers, cotton and lavender.

At the start of the pandemic last spring, Barbara Cason said people were looking for things they could safely do outside and that was part of the inspiration to begin a you-pick flower farm. When they began experimenting planting various flowers many passers-by would stop to ask about the farm.

“We had so much interest,” Cason said. “There was lots of interest from photographers. We never even considered photography but we’ve had so much interest in that.”

Late Bloomers plans to offer access to the flower farm for professional photographers for a fee of $25 per is hour. Amateur photographers are free to take photos among the flowers as part of the $2 admission fee.

This summer Late Bloomers is expected to feature sunflowers, including some specialty varieties, poppies, anemones, bachelor buttons, dianthus, snap dragons, cosmos, gomphrena, celosia and more.

“We want to grow a little of everything. We’re still experimenting,” explained Cason. “We just want to be creative and have fun out here.”

Pre-picked bouquets will also be offered for sale as the summer flower season begins.

Cason said she hopes the future of the farm might include dinners in the flower field featuring edible flowers.

For the schedule and updates on Late Bloomers Flower Farm, find the farm’s page on Facebook and Instagram.

